Below are three lists that report on what you, as a group, chose to read in 2021:

The first is a list of the most popular analysis / opinion articles with direct links to the source.

The second is a list of the most read newsletter issues published in 2021.

The third list includes the top 10 newsletter issues read in 2021 that were published before 2021.

We did not include news items in the popularity contest though a few articles included news.

Top 10 articles of 2021

Actually 15 with ties. The most popular analysis / opinion articles with direct links to the source to save you a click.

1. The cost of cloud, a trillion dollar paradox, a16z.com

2. Blockchain explained in 50 lines of code, medium.com

3. Taxonomy makes the world go round, storyneedle.com

3. A beautiful power tool to scrape, clean, and combine data, blog.jonudell.net

4. Microsoft’s new Fluid office documents are coming to life in Teams, OneNote, and more, www.theverge.com

5. It’s Apple’s internet now, mobiledevmemo.com

6. Metaverses, stratechery.com

7. The role of ontologies within unified data models, tdwi.org

7. How news publishers are turning casual, infrequent readers into paying subscribers, www.niemanlab.org

7. Here’s why we may need to rethink artificial neural networks, towardsdatascience.com

8. Announcing OpenMetadata, blog.open-metadata.org

9. The beginner’s guide to the modern data stack, towardsdatascience.com

10. Aggregation Theory applied to martech stacks, chiefmartec.com

10. An era of digital humans, medium.com

10. The metaverse was lame even before Facebook, www.theatlantic.com

Most read issues of 2021

The top 20 newsletter issues published in 2021. We switched email service providers and combined analysis / opinion articles and content technology news in June. This happily resulted in more interaction and explains why 19 of top 20 most read issues are from the second half of the year. All issues are published on gilbane.com, and since June also published on our Revue newsletter site. For consistency we have used the gilbane site links here, and in the next list, so you don’t have to flip between sites while exploring.

Most read issues in 2021 from previous years

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

