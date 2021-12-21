Optimizely launches integrated B2B Commerce & Content Cloud solution

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced it is launching an integrated version of its B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud products. The integration allows the two products to be easily implemented together, enabling brands to reach audiences with more sophisticated content strategies and work more effectively across large teams of marketers. The integration makes use of the B2B Commerce Cloud as a headless commerce API to make B2B data and capabilities available within the Content Cloud. Now, B2B customers choosing to select both the B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud with the new integration can:

Take advantage of B2B-specific features within the B2B Commerce Cloud

Use the Content Cloud to manage all the pages, templates, content and assets of their site

Benefit from an out-of-the-box, combined site search engine that searches products in the B2B Commerce catalog while searching content in the Content Cloud and combining the results

Manage their product catalog in B2B Commerce, but have all the products available for use in the Content Cloud

Build and manage multi-sites in the Content Cloud while leveraging the shared data for customers, products and orders in the B2B Commerce Cloud.

https://www.optimizely.com/products/content/