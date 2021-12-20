iTranslate launches API integration at Snap’s Lens Fest

iTranslate announced they will be providing their translation API on the latest update to Snap’s Lens Studio platform. The Remote Service Module of Lens Studio allows users to obtain data from external APIs and use them in their Lenses. Specifically, this module provides a scripting API to call the endpoints of an external API, in this case, iTranslate’s translation API. Developers can use the translation API in basically two ways:

to translate text in a Text object

to translate text in a Text3D object

In both use cases, developers use a provided script that translates Text or Text3D objects. To translate simple Text objects, attach the script to a Scene object that includes a Text component. After that, select the desired source and target language. For 3D objects, use the same script, attach a Scene object that contains a Text3D component, and select the source and target language again. Developers can also extend the script to more use cases.

https://www.itranslate.com/api