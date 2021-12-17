Syncro Soft announces Oxygen Feedback version 2.0 for cloud and enterprise editions

The Oxygen Feedback commenting platform provides a simple and efficient way for your community to interact and offer feedback. It is specialized for technical documentation and can be easily integrated with Oxygen XML Editor/Author to make it more efficient for content authors to manage comments and react to community feedback. Version 2.0 of Oxygen Feedback offers new enhancements for the modern commenting platform, the most significant addition being the introduction of the organization concept in the Oxygen Feedback workflow, offering increased data security, streamlined workflows, and more customization possibilities.

The administration interface was redesigned for more efficient access to its various parts and for aggregating data and UI controls in one place. Improvements were also made to the Feedback commenting component that appears in the output (for example, the presentation of block-level comments was enhanced and there are more personalization options). This release also includes other productivity improvements, bug fixes, and security enhancements.

