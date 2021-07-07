Gilbane Advisor 7-7-21 — cloud vs edge, data science to knowledge science

This week we have articles by Sachin Gupta, Panos Moutafis, Matthew J. Schneider, and Dan McCreary, and news from Bloomreach, SparkCognition, Neeva, MerlinOne, and Solo.io.

Opinion / Analysis

To protect consumer data, don’t do everything on the cloud

Sachin Gupta, Panos Moutafis, and Matthew J. Schneider team-up to describe a high-level approach to employing edge computing to reduce risk and dependence on consumer data use. A good read for senior management teams.

Edge computing, in which data is processed locally on hardware instead of on the cloud, can help them do just that by implementing three critical design choices. The design choices begin with how to think about data collection and extend to the actual data processing. They are: 1) sufficiency, or a focus on only must-have data; 2) aggregation, or lumping data together to produce group insights; and 3) alteration, or making minor changes to the data to hide an individual’s identity while minimally impacting the accuracy of insights. … But how does this tech actually work, and how can companies who don’t have Apple-sized resources deploy it?

https://hbr.org/2021/06/to-protect-consumer-data-dont-do-everything-on-the-cloud

From data science to knowledge science

Dan McCreary predicts the arrival of a new discipline based on the availability of data stores of enterprise knowledge graphs to increase data analysis productivity. To get there, he argues we need to go beyond current approaches of data warehouses and feature stores to building…

…a set of tools for analysts to connect directly to a well-formed enterprise-scale knowledge graph to get a subset of data and transform it quickly to structures that are immediately useful for analysis. The results of this analysis can then be used to immediately enrich a knowledge graph. These pure Machine Learning approaches can complement the rich library of turn-key graph algorithms that are accessible to developers.

https://dmccreary.medium.com/from-data-science-to-knowledge-science-7f6707727489

Content technology news

Bloomreach launches new content module

Headless content module is built for commerce, enabling marketers and merchandisers to work as one to build e-commerce experiences.

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/bloomreach-launches-new-content-module/

SparkCognition acquires industrial knowledge management company Maana

SparkCognition gets Maana’s computational knowledge graph technology, its industrial expertise, and customers like, Shell, Aramco, and Airbus.

https://gilbane.com/2021/07/sparkcognition-acquires-industrial-knowledge-management-company-maana/

Neeva announces availability of its ads free, private search engine

Flipping the business model from ads-based to a subscription-based service 100 percent focused on the best search experience for consumers.

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/neeva-announces-availability-of-its-ads-free-private-search-engine/

MerlinOne introduces visual search for DAM

Using a combination of deep learning technology to search the visual content of objects without any dependence on textual metadata.

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/merlinone-introduces-visual-search-for-dam/

Solo.io releases Gloo Edge 1.8 and Gloo Portal 1.0

To transform to a cloud-native application architecture by connecting application services, service meshes, clusters, and clouds.

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/solo-io-releases-gloo-edge-1-8-and-gloo-portal-1-0/

