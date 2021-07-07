Zoom releases edge speech recognition by Sensory

Sensory Inc. announced the integration of its TrulyNatural embedded speech recognition software within the latest public beta release of Zoom Rooms for Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows. Powered by Sensory, voice commands are now supported on all Zoom Rooms platforms. With this update, Zoom-native voice commands support expanded functionality, with all voice commands being processed locally, never in the cloud. Zoom Rooms participants can now use their voice to ‘wake’ the room system by saying ‘Hello Zoom’, as well as use commands such as ‘start meeting’, ‘leave meeting’, ‘check in’ and more, allowing organizations to create safe, private, and effective hands-free meetings.

TrulyNatural is Sensory’s deep neural network-based, embedded speech recognition platform with natural language understanding. Zoom and Sensory have worked together to leverage the capabilities of TrulyNatural to create domain-specific recognizers designed to handle common voice requests for controlling meetings. They have also developed more complex voice tasks like alphanumeric recognition for using voice to enter meeting IDs and passcodes.

https://www.sensory.com