Monotype announces iType 6.0

Monotype announced the launch of iType 6.0, a new version of its product for embedded solutions. Monotype’s iType font engine is a scalable font rendering subsystem based on industry standard TrueType and OpenType font standards. Designed to work in resource-constrained embedded environments, the iType font engine brings the benefits of scalable type and high-quality multilingual font display to Automotive and other consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide.

Version 6.0 of the iType font engine is designed to add support for OpenType Font Variations, commonly known as variable fonts. OpenType Font Variations allow a font designer to incorporate multiple typefaces within a font family into a single font resource. This reduces the code size and memory requirement which is of utmost importance in embedded environments. iType 6.0 supports both mandatory tables (fvar and gvar) along with other optional tables such as avar, cvar, hvar, and mvar. Other new features include:

Windows 64 bit build support

Min/Max PPEM support in Font Linker tool

Code Improvement and other bug fixes

https://www.monotype.com/resources/expertise/variable-fonts-101