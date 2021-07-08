Lighthouse to acquire H5

Lighthouse, a provider of technology-enabled ediscovery, compliance and information governance services, announced it will acquire H5, a provider of sensitive data classification, analytics and ediscovery solutions for complex litigation and regulatory compliance challenges.

This transaction marks Lighthouse’s first entry into the document review space with the addition of advanced search and analytics technology, and experts focused on helping clients find and classify sensitive data and automate key review workflows with unparalleled speed and accuracy. With H5, Lighthouse is acquiring review efficiency technology that enables its consultants to accurately and efficiently perform key document identification and responsiveness review faster than manual review teams. This solution is currently being used by many of the world’s leading corporations and law firms and applies broadly to all document review. Lighthouse will now offer a comprehensive set of consulting, review, ediscovery and information governance technologies and services that spans the entire client data lifecycle and fully embraces the rapid shifts to cloud and hybrid environments.

https://www.lighthouseglobal.com ▪︎ https://www.h5.com