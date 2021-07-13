Acquia announces updates to digital experience platform

Acquia announced updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The integrated Acquia platform enables marketers, developers and IT operators to assemble and deploy digital experiences across the customer journey. The update includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud. Drupal Cloud updates:

Employee Experience Solution: integrates HR applications with dynamic site-building and hosting capabilities for benefits and payroll, information access, discovery, cross-team collaboration.

integrates HR applications with dynamic site-building and hosting capabilities for benefits and payroll, information access, discovery, cross-team collaboration. Acquia Cloud Next: Improved performance, increased storage, enhanced security and resiliency.

Improved performance, increased storage, enhanced security and resiliency. China Managed Services: Deliver web experiences to China audiences through a managed Drupal service operated from within the country.

Deliver web experiences to China audiences through a managed Drupal service operated from within the country. Fully Managed Search: Solr 7 search capabilities integrated into the Acquia Cloud Platform.

Solr 7 search capabilities integrated into the Acquia Cloud Platform. Acquia Cloud IDE : A new, cloud-based workflow for development, staging and production environments.

: A new, cloud-based workflow for development, staging and production environments. Developer Support: A new Lando plugin, support for PHP 8 and the latest version of Drupal.

Updates to Marketing Cloud:

Unified UI and Updated Look and Feel: Using multiple Marketing Cloud products, toggle between CDP, Personalization, Campaign Studio, and Acquia Campaign Factory.

Using multiple Marketing Cloud products, toggle between CDP, Personalization, Campaign Studio, and Acquia Campaign Factory. Golden Template in Campaign Factory: Streamline campaign publishing with a golden template that can change all downstream child instances.

Streamline campaign publishing with a golden template that can change all downstream child instances. Machine Learning Center (“ML Center”): ML Center gives marketers and business a dashboard that unifies all machine learning-driven intelligence.

