BigCommerce expands into the Netherlands, France and Italy

BigCommerce announced it has extended its European presence from the U.K., into the Netherlands, France and Italy. With BigCommerce, merchants will have access to an enterprise-grade ecommerce platform built to sell on a local and global scale. BigCommerce’s expansion will create new roles in France, Italy and the Netherlands to work directly with merchants in the region. As part of this fully localised experience, merchants will be able to use the BigCommerce platform to manage their store in their local language, as well as create a fully localized website experience for their shoppers, with their local payment methods and currencies. BigCommerce has already built an established customer base in each region. Prospective employees interested in local opportunities should visit the career section of the site at.

https://www.bigcommerce.com/