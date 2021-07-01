SparkCognition acquires industrial knowledge management company Maana

SparkCognition, an infrastructure-focused artificial intelligence (AI) company announced it has acquired Maana, a digital knowledge platform company. Through this acquisition, SparkCognition gains Maana’s computational knowledge graph technology, its industrial expertise and customers such as Chevron, Shell, Aramco, and Airbus, expanding its Fortune Global 100 footprint with multi-year software agreements. SparkCognition’s AI platform combined with Maana’s digital knowledge management technology will accelerate customers’ time to value in adopting AI-driven decision making across the enterprise. Maana’s software enables subject matter experts to develop AI-driven, business critical solutions. Subject matter experts use Maana’s no-code/low-code tools to encode domain knowledge, decision processes, and critical reasoning, then collaborate with data scientists and developers to build applications that optimize business operations.

https://www.sparkcognition.com/ ▪︎ https://www.maana.io/