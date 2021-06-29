Solo.io releases Gloo Edge 1.8 and Gloo Portal 1.0

Solo.io, a modern API infrastructure company delivering application networking from the edge to service mesh, announced the general availability of the company’s API gateway based on Envoy Proxy, Gloo Edge 1.8, which is bundled with Gloo Portal 1.0, a full-feature developer portal for API management to catalog and share APIs. Both products are part of Solo.io’s Gloo API Infrastructure Platform, which allows organizations to transform to a cloud-native application architecture by connecting application services, service meshes, clusters, and clouds. Gloo Edge 1.8 includes:

Support for SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol)/XSLT : Additional XSLT (Extensible Stylesheet Language Transformations) 3.0 support to modernize SOAP/XML clients and endpoints without eliminating SOAP from the web service portfolio.

: Additional XSLT (Extensible Stylesheet Language Transformations) 3.0 support to modernize SOAP/XML clients and endpoints without eliminating SOAP from the web service portfolio. Helm usability improvements : To define, set up, and configure applications and expose values in Helm, a CNCF project for users to define, install, and upgrade Kubernetes applications.

: To define, set up, and configure applications and expose values in Helm, a CNCF project for users to define, install, and upgrade Kubernetes applications. Improved Flagger in Envoy Proxy : Weaveworks’ Flagger as a native part of Gloo Edge for CI/CD management and traffic routing for A/B and canary testing.

: Weaveworks’ Flagger as a native part of Gloo Edge for CI/CD management and traffic routing for A/B and canary testing. Schema in Gloo Edge custom resource definition APIs (CRDs): The enablement of the use of schemas to validate CRD functions.

Gloo Portal 1.0 capabilities include: showback, chargeback, usage tracking of APIs; improved self-service usability; and full Gloo Edge integration.

