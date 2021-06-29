Coveo features target cold-start shopper problem

Coveo, provider of relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, announced new features in the Coveo Relevance Cloud to help ecommerce providers overcome a common obstacle in creating relevant web interactions, specifically for cold-start shoppers: lack of data. The Coveo Relevance Cloud’s new personalization-as-you-go capability leverages machine learning to help deliver personalized recommendations in real-time for anonymous shoppers without high volumes of data or segmentation rules, much like a sales assistant would look for visual cues from an in-store shopper. Coveo can learn in just a few clicks and react to current shopper intent with predictive query suggestions. Retailers can now aim to deliver personalization without the need for segments, profiles, user identification, or high volumes of data. Other capabilities now available in the Coveo Relevance Cloud that are salient to ecommerce practitioners, include: buy again recommendations, headless controller for product recommendations, smart catalog indexing, enriched commerce analytics and attribution dashboards, and Snowflake reader account access.

https://www.coveo.com/en/solutions/ecommerce