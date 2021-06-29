Neeva announces availability of its ads free, private search engine

Neeva, an ads-free, private subscription search engine, announced the availability of its search product in the U.S. consumers can now go to neeva.com for a free three-month trial. Following the free trial, users can subscribe for $4.95 per month. Neeva is search reimagined — ads-free, private, and customizable. This all starts with flipping the traditional business model from an ads-based to a subscription-based service that is 100 percent focused on providing the best search experience for the consumer. Neeva delivers more relevant results and higher quality content. It blocks third-party trackers. And by connecting Neeva to email accounts, calendars, and cloud storage platforms, users can surface information that is most valuable to them without sacrificing privacy.

Moreover, Neeva supports the content ecosystem. Rather than being a toll collector for the web’s content, Neeva is strongly pro-publisher and is committed to creating revenue opportunities for content creators. Neeva will share at least 20% of topline revenue with content creator partners when their content is used to directly answer a Neeva customer’s query. Neeva provides a browser based extension, compatible with all major browsers, Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Edge and Safari. It runs across all devices and is available via an iOS app.

