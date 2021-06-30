Gilbane Advisor 6-30-21 — whose sandbox?, cloud paradox, CMOs CDOs, news

Opinion / Analysis

Google may have to play nice in Privacy Sandbox, thanks to U.K. antitrust authority’s role as referee

Image by tookapic from Pixabay

Kate Kaye reports on Googles commitment to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to allow them

to take up a role in the design and development of Google’s Privacy Sandbox proposals to ensure they do not distort competition. The CMA is now launching a consultation on whether to accept Google’s commitments. If accepted, the commitments would be legally binding.

This is related to CMA’s enforcement action against Google, the lack of support for FloC, and likely responsible for Googles recent decision to extend the life of cookies for two years. Kaye mentions the W3C, where there are ongoing discussions about privacy and what should be in a Privacy Sandbox, but it is not clear what CMA’s role would be —”referee” seems aspirational. It should be noted that Google is a master at creating industry initiatives and using their resources to influence or control development outcomes. FloC, AMP, Core Vitals, and schema.org structured data are all examples. (For deep dives see Michael Andrews’ Who benefits from schema.org?, and Scott Gilbertson on Core vitals and AMP).

https://digiday.com/marketing/google-may-have-to-play-nice-in-w3c-in-privacy-sandbox-thanks-to-u-k-antitrust-authoritys-role-as-referee/

The cost of cloud, a trillion dollar paradox

A16z’s Sarah Wang and Martin Casado provide an eye-opening analysis of the short and long term costs of cloud computing. The near-term time-to-market and cost benefits of cloud are clear and well known, but over time they report

Across all our conversations with diverse practitioners, the pattern has been remarkably consistent: If you’re operating at scale, the cost of cloud can at least double your infrastructure bill. … the cost of cloud “takes over” at some point, locking up hundreds of billions of market cap that are now stuck in this paradox: You’re crazy if you don’t start in the cloud; you’re crazy if you stay on it.

The infrastructure costs go up if you stay on the cloud, and the cost and difficulty of moving off the cloud increase over time. They do offer some advice — mine is to read their article.

https://a16z.com/2021/05/27/cost-of-cloud-paradox-market-cap-cloud-lifecycle-scale-growth-repatriation-optimization/

Content technology news

Coveo features target cold-start shopper problem

Leverages machine learning to deliver personalized recommendations in real-time for anonymous shoppers without lots of data or segmentation…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/coveo-features-target-cold-start-shopper-problem/

Kentico releases Xperience Refresh 2

Includes: integrated Azure Text Sentiment Analysis, Copy-pasting widgets in Page Builder. Form Builder Sections & custom multicultural URLs…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/kentico-releases-xperience-refresh-2/

Retresco elevates natural language generation

The software generates text suggestions, while the human user decides how to use them for greater text variance and more efficient processes…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/retresco-elevates-natural-language-generation/

Quantum targets exabyte-scale data management with ActiveScale 6.0

Object storage software they say reshapes how organizations store, manage, and extract value from their growing stores of unstructured data…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/quantum-targets-exabyte-scale-data-management-with-activescale-6-0/

Druid Oxygen AI-driven virtual assistant for companies of any size

Uses an NLP engine and proprietary conversational technology to take action on any data or document in an enterprise’s technology ecosystem.

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/druid-introduces-oxygen/

Mirakl joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Builds on Mirakl and Adobe Commerce integration with Magento open source and helps joint customers build and operate enterprise marketplaces…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/mirakl-joins-adobe-exchange-partner-program/

