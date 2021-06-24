Quantum targets exabyte-scale data management with ActiveScale 6.0

Quantum Corporation announced a new release of ActiveScale object storage software they say reshapes the way organizations store, manage, and extract value from their growing stores of unstructured data. ActiveScale 6.0 software delivers unlimited scalability and consistent performance at any scale without compromising data availability, durability, and security. This software is now available as a subscription on qualified platforms including the new ActiveScale X200 platform, a simplified and converged system platform that delivers high-density, high-capacity storage in a small footprint. ActiveScale 6.0 software is also now available for purchase through Supermicro, giving customers more purchasing options and flexibility to deploy ActiveScale software on the platform of their choice.

With ActiveScale, organizations can expand compute, networking, and storage resources for consistent performance with no performance tuning or rebalancing required. The unique, two-layer software architecture optimizes flash and disk resources, employing real-time heuristics to dynamically place data across all system resources in parallel for maximum efficiency and balanced long-term performance. When scaling out with the new platform, capacity, performance and object count are unlimited, creating a unified system cluster that grows to exabytes of capacity and billions of objects. Current ActiveScale customers benefit with the ability to easily expand their existing ActiveScale clusters with the new platform.

