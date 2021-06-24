Mirakl joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Mirakl, an enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. The new partnership builds upon the existing integration between Mirakl and Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, and equips Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers with the technology, expertise, and ecosystem to build and operate enterprise marketplaces. Customers using Mirakl and Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source together gain access to eCommerce solutions that, when combined, help them serve customers better and adapt their business to lead in the changing eCommerce landscape. Benefits include:

Accelerate time to market : Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers can leverage pre-built integrations to launch a Mirakl-powered marketplace in days and quickly onboard marketplace sellers.

: Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers can leverage pre-built integrations to launch a Mirakl-powered marketplace in days and quickly onboard marketplace sellers. Operate your enterprise marketplace at scale : The Mirakl Marketplace Platform enables Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers to quickly expand their online product offerings, reach new buyers, and develop customer loyalty through improved availability and broader assortment.

: The Mirakl Marketplace Platform enables Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers to quickly expand their online product offerings, reach new buyers, and develop customer loyalty through improved availability and broader assortment. Tap into expertise developed through the implementation and optimization of 300+ enterprise marketplaces: Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers that launch marketplaces powered by Mirakl gain access to Mirakl’s marketplace expertise and ecosystem of partners.

https://www.mirakl.com/mirakl-joins-adobe-exchange-partner-program-to-enable-more-enterprises-to-build-and-operate-marketplaces-at-scale/