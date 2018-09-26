Gilbane Advisor 9-26-18 — voice assistant use, blockchain martech, JS as CO2, disruption

The paradox of intelligent assistants
Nielsen Norman tries to reconcile the poor usability of voice assistants with their high adoption rate. TL;DR users stick with the simple. Read More
22 blockchain-based martech companies you should know
Obviously this is an early market, though with lots of activity. This article provides some good advice and a useful look at some of the early use cases for marketers and the vendors involved in each. Read More
The “developer experience” bait-and-switch
JavaScript is the web’s CO2. We need some of it, but too much puts the entire ecosystem at risk. Those who emit the most are furthest from suffering the consequences — until the ecosystem collapses. The web will not succeed in the markets and form-factors where computing is headed unless we get JS emissions under control. … Against this grim backdrop, there’s something peculiar about conversations regarding the costs of JS-oriented development: a rhetorical substitution of developer value for user value. Read More
Innovation, software, and disruption
The actual title of Benedict Evans’ post is “Tesla, software and disruption”. But, as Evans suggests, the piece can be read as a valuable, and especially interesting, case study that is broadly applicable to many industries and markets. The more complex the product, the more hardware and software components to integrate, or replace. Disruptions happen up and down supply chains, and across supplier business models, and are not necessarily easy to predict. Read More
Call for Speakers: Gilbane’s DX conference 2019
Gilbane’s Digital Experience conference focuses on DX strategies, technologies, and practices for marketing and the workplace. We are especially interested in speakers from organizations that have implemented, or are planning on adopting, new technologies or practices for digital experience / transformation initiatives.
The deadline for proposals is
October 12, 2018
Submit your speaking proposal
Also…
- Impressive!… Training an MT model without access to any translation resources at training time via code.fb.com
- Lot’s of great stuff in this non-commercial annual survey and three reports… The CMO Survey via cmosurvey.org
- Cost is not an issue, everyone can do it… Three years later, Let’s Encrypt has issued over 380 million HTTPS certificates via TechCrunch
- Hmmm… Why I’m done with Chrome via cryptographyengineering.com
