Gilbane Advisor 9-26-18 — voice assistant use, blockchain martech, JS as CO2, disruption

The paradox of intelligent assistants

Nielsen Norman tries to reconcile the poor usability of voice assistants with their high adoption rate. TL;DR users stick with the simple. Read More

22 blockchain-based martech companies you should know

Obviously this is an early market, though with lots of activity. This article provides some good advice and a useful look at some of the early use cases for marketers and the vendors involved in each. Read More

The “developer experience” bait-and-switch

JavaScript is the web’s CO2. We need some of it, but too much puts the entire ecosystem at risk. Those who emit the most are furthest from suffering the consequences — until the ecosystem collapses. The web will not succeed in the markets and form-factors where computing is headed unless we get JS emissions under control. … Against this grim backdrop, there’s something peculiar about conversations regarding the costs of JS-oriented development: a rhetorical substitution of developer value for user value. Read More

Innovation, software, and disruption

The actual title of Benedict Evans’ post is “Tesla, software and disruption”. But, as Evans suggests, the piece can be read as a valuable, and especially interesting, case study that is broadly applicable to many industries and markets. The more complex the product, the more hardware and software components to integrate, or replace. Disruptions happen up and down supply chains, and across supplier business models, and are not necessarily easy to predict. Read More

