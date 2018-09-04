Update: Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference in Washington DC

You may have heard about our Digital Experience conference taking place in Washington DC, April 29 – 30, followed by workshops on May 1, 2019. And if you’ve been a regular attendee at our Boston conference and are wondering why we are returning to DC, There is a reason, aside from the fact that late April is a great time to visit DC.

Since our first conference on content management in 2002, we have covered requirements and strategies for integrating content management with other front and back end enterprise systems. The technology and practical experiences in deployment have allowed organizations to make tremendous progress over the years. But the demand for new channels, new audiences, improved digital experiences, the explosion of marketing technology software, all combined with emerging technologies, make earlier integration challenges seem tame. Technology and process integration remain the most difficult and costly implementation issues for digital experience and digital transformation initiatives.

Moving to DC allows us to expand our ability to help organizations with some of the most common integration challenges by co-locating with three other events that focus on key components of digital experience strategies: CRM Evolution, Smart Customer Service, and SpeechTek. There are passes available for our Digital Experience conference attendees to also attend sessions in each of the other events, and there is a combined technology showcase.

Gilbane’s Digital Experience conference continues to provide the same highly-curated vendor-neutral program focused on content and digital experience strategies, technologies, and practices for marketing and the workplace, that we have in the past. Please see our new Digital Experience Conference site for information about the program tracks, schedule, venue, and partner events.

And if you have an idea for a presentation, our call for speakers is open until October 12th.