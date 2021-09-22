Gilbane Advisor 9-22-21 — No-code, data stacks, OpenMetadata

This week we have articles from Louise de Leyritz and Suresh Srinivas. News comes from RWS Language Weaver and ServiceNow, Adobe, Progress, and Kentico.

Opinion / Analysis

Well, not only with no-code tools. Louise de Leyritz’s title is usefully clicky in that it will get you thinking about how no-code tools can contribute to building a modern data stack. In particular, support for data democratization — providing a way for non-technical parts of your organization to gain operational access to critical data. The article looks at the pros and cons, and suggests an appropriate set of no-code tools to consider for data science / machine learning.

https://towardsdatascience.com/what-if-you-had-to-build-a-data-stack-with-no-code-tools-c01380697117

Announcing OpenMetadata

Metadata a a critical component for lots of corporate applications, but how do you manage it in a world of data lakes and hybrid data stacks that need to be shared across different functions? Suresh Srinivas is well placed to tackle this problem having done so at Uber. But he is proposing an open source approach that goes beyond a centralized Metadata Lake to a Metadata Graph. Very interesting.

https://blog.open-metadata.org/announcing-openmetadata-20399b816e60

Content technology news

Language Weaver now available for ServiceNow customers

Supports the translation of most business content: documents, chatbot discussions, email conversations and incident tickets within ServiceNow.

https://gilbane.com/2021/09/language-weaver-now-available-for-servicenow-customers/

Adobe announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

Adobe merchants will have access to the integrated payment solution that can easily be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin.

https://gilbane.com/2021/09/adobe-announces-payment-services-for-adobe-commerce/

Progress releases Sitefinity DX 14.0

The digital experience platform (DXP) has new capabilities for low-code integration, chat-driven engagement, and headless content delivery.

https://gilbane.com/2021/09/progress-releases-sitefinity-dx-14-0/

Refresh 3 features include selecting multiple pages using the Content Selector, Widget Zone Restrictions, and Widget Zone Names.

https://gilbane.com/2021/09/kentico-updates-kentico-xperience-13/

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies.

