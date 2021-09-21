Optimizely’s data core service to strengthen digital experience platform

Optimizely introduced data core service, enhancing its digital experience platform (DXP) with deeper analytics and unified data insights across its suite of products. With data core service, companies will gain a greater understanding of their customers, as well as their overall digital business performance. The new service will be available to Optimizely cloud customers in Q1 2021 and will be included at no charge, subject to a 250K MAU usage limit, for customers who are implementing one or more of its solutions, including Content Cloud, Commerce Cloud, B2B Commerce Cloud and Experimentation.

Data core service will serve as the connective tissue for Optimizely customers, unifying data to serve as the underlying force across content-centric, commerce-centric and experimentation use cases, as well as customer profiling. It also provides common context, helping customers bring data across Optimizely into a centralized place and gain access to dashboards and analytics on how their digital business is performing. Ultimately, data core service will help companies deliver the right experience at the right time, thanks to visibility into their digital properties. The service launch follows the company’s unification of the Optimizely and Episerver brands and acquisition of Zaius in March 2021.

