Language Weaver now available for ServiceNow customers

RWS, a provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, has released a new Language Weaver Connector for ServiceNow, allowing customers to quickly and securely translate content across 130+ languages within their ServiceNow environment.

Language Weaver is RWS’s secure, adaptable machine translation (MT) platform that processes and instantly translates large volumes of content. The Connector supports the translation of almost any type of business content – including documents, chatbot discussions, email conversations and incident tickets – directly within the ServiceNow platform. The Language Weaver Connector extends the ability for customers to communicate and collaborate within the ServiceNow platform through a variety of features:

Proprietary neural MT across 3,000+ language combinations.

Pre-trained industry engines that can be further refined to a company’s own branding and corporate dictionaries.

Adaptable engines that can be trained and customized with an organization’s own data.

All major document types are supported with format preservation.

Backed by the full support of RWS’s team of MT and translation best-practice experts.

Compatible with the Quebec and Rome releases of ServiceNow, Language Weaver can be deployed as a secure cloud solution or on-premise behind the firewall.

https://store.servicenow.com/sn_appstore_store.do#!/store/application/6353007ddbef6010dab3c5860596198a ■ https://www.rws.com