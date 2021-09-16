ServiceNow expands Microsoft partnership with new collaborative app in Teams

ServiceNow announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to empower employees as they to navigate new ways of working. As part of ServiceNow’s Now Platform Rome release, the company introduced a collaborative app for its Employee Center that integrates with Microsoft Teams for streamlined employee experiences in hybrid work environments. The companies also announced expanded investments in co-innovation and go-to-market efforts.

ServiceNow’s new Employee Center is a collaborative app that can be embedded directly into Teams. Collaborative apps are a new class of Teams apps that surface in rich ways across chat, channels, and meetings. Employee Center provides employees a single, unified portal to find information, get help across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – and request the services they need. Through the Teams app, employees can access the portal directly in the flow of their work.

ServiceNow has adopted Microsoft Teams for chat, meetings, and collaboration with full deployment across its 15,000 global employees targeted for the end of September 2021. Microsoft is already using ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) and ServiceNow Virtual Agent integrated with Teams to streamline workflows across its enterprise, resolve IT incidents as well as employees’ IT issues and questions faster.

https://www.servicenow.com/company/media/press-room/now-platform-rome-release-hybrid-work.html