Kentico updates Kentico Xperience 13

Kentico released “Refresh 3” for Kentico Xperience 13. When creating new web pages in Page Builder you can now offer visitors related content, for example blog articles and similar products. Up to now, if you wanted to add several related pages, you needed a separate widget for each card. Adding multiple cards with related pages to a single widget needed a custom workaround.

If an editor chooses a wrong widget for a zone, it doesn’t display correctly and looks like a bug. With Widget Zone Restrictions, developers can define which widgets are suitable for each zone. When building pages, you get only the suitable widgets offered. And when you drag-and-drop a widget to a different position, you see which zone it is allowed to sit in.

With the new Widget Zone Names, developers can allocate a title to every zone. Then, the system remembers which zone each widget belongs to. In case an editor decides to swap the zones, the widgets automatically “follow” them to the new positions. This gives you freedom to be creative with your page layout, try different options and choose the best one. Focus on the final look rather than manual work.

https://xperience.io