Progress releases Sitefinity DX 14.0

Progress announced the availability of Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0. The platform allows organizations to create a digital experience platform (DXP) tailored to their unique needs and objectives with new capabilities for low-code integration and chat-driven engagement, as well as enhanced headless content delivery.

Sitefinity DX 14.0:

Execute strategic, data-driven marketing – Create and execute marketing campaigns that are informed by interaction history via comprehensive touchpoint attribution modeling.

– Create and execute marketing campaigns that are informed by interaction history via comprehensive touchpoint attribution modeling. Capitalize channels with multichannel experience management – With the hybrid content management capabilities of Sitefinity DX, comprising its headless content-as-a-service API framework, marketers can execute a consistent and personalized experiences. Organizations can incorporate Progress’ AI-driven chatbot platform, NativeChat, into their Sitefinity experiences.

– With the hybrid content management capabilities of Sitefinity DX, comprising its headless content-as-a-service API framework, marketers can execute a consistent and personalized experiences. Organizations can incorporate Progress’ AI-driven chatbot platform, NativeChat, into their Sitefinity experiences. Boost efficiency through simplified system integration with low-code tools – Automate marketing operations and reduce implementation efforts through expanded connectivity between the systems. Leverage simplified workflows, service hooks, and low-code integration with components of existing tech stacks.

– Automate marketing operations and reduce implementation efforts through expanded connectivity between the systems. Leverage simplified workflows, service hooks, and low-code integration with components of existing tech stacks. Scale global content and campaign delivery – Deliver content across channels with enhanced content synchronization capabilities. Improve content governance for multisite experiences across business departments with multisite user group management.

– Deliver content across channels with enhanced content synchronization capabilities. Improve content governance for multisite experiences across business departments with multisite user group management. Gain a competitive edge by ensuring delivery of a smooth page experience – Optimize SEO rankings, user engagement and conversion with dedicated, out-of-the-box support for the newest Google Page Experience requirements.

https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms