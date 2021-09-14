DataRobot launches DataRobot AI Cloud

DataRobot unveiled DataRobot AI Cloud, a unified environment that serves as a single platform to accelerate delivery of AI to production. DataRobot also announced new features and capabilities for DataRobot AI Cloud to enhance operations in production and build AI-powered applications.

The platform brings together disparate data and users, spanning expert data scientists to IT operators to business analysts, through enhanced collaboration and continuous optimization across the entire AI lifecycle. Built as a multi-cloud platform, DataRobot AI Cloud enables organizations to run on any combination of public clouds, data centers, or at the edge, with governance. The launch includes new features and capabilities to manage AI in production and enable AI-driven decisions across all lines of business in a single platform:

, including pre-built use case solutions accelerators to quickly get started with the most popular AI use cases, and new capabilities to automate and scale predictions with Decision Intelligence Flows New tools for code-first data science experts , including Composable ML, enhanced cloud-hosted notebooks, and code-centric data pipelines

, including Composable ML, enhanced cloud-hosted notebooks, and code-centric data pipelines Continuous AI and bias monitoring for ML operators to optimize model performance after deployment and help ensure fair and unbiased models in production.

