Grammarly introduces Text Editor SDK

Grammarly announced the launch of Grammarly for Developers. With Grammarly’s Text Editor SDK (software development kit), builders get access to everything they need to deliver easy-to-use, real-time writing assistance in any web application. Feedback and suggestions are delivered across four categories of writing: correctness (grammar and writing mechanics), clarity (conciseness and readability), engagement (vocabulary and variety), and delivery (tone, formality, and confidence). Suggestions are presented in-line and in real time so that users can quickly accept suggestions as they write.

The Text Editor SDK handles all communication between applications and Grammarly’s cloud services and manages all the user interface components, like rendering underlines and suggestion cards, applying text transformations, providing personal dictionaries. The Grammarly Text Editor SDK delivers Grammarly’s English-language writing assistance through any web-based application running on browsers or Chromium-based desktop apps. Interested developers can apply for early access to the beta of the Text Editor SDK now by visiting developer.grammarly.com. The offering includes:

An API with access to Grammarly services, including UI building blocks

Comprehensive developer guides and API documentation

Sample applications, including source code

A quick-start tutorial to bring Grammarly to life in an app in minutes

https://www.grammarly.com/blog/announcing-grammarly-for-developers/