InMoment completes acquisition of Lexalytics

InMoment, a provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced it has completed the acquisition of Lexalytics, a provider of cloud and on-premise natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) that transform structured data, text, and unstructured data from any source, into actionable intelligence. Lexalytics brings two decades of structured and unstructured data experience and cloud and on-premise text analytics solutions that go beyond surveys to include social, call center, voice, reviews, support tickets, chat logs, and many additional data channels.

This combination brings flexibility to organizations that require private, public, or hybrid cloud text analytics infrastructures, and unlocks new market opportunities with native text analytics across 24 languages and a large set of industry data sets. Together, InMoment solutions can be implemented in a variety of industries for social media monitoring, people analytics and voice of the employee, reputation management and voice of the customer, and regulatory compliance programs. Lexalytics employees, including its founder Jeff Catlin, will continue in their roles and will be key to accelerating InMoment’s structured and unstructured analytics leadership and initiatives.

https://inmoment.com ■ https://www.lexalytics.com