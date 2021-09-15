Adobe announces Payment Services for Adobe Commerce

Adobe announced the upcoming availability of Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, a commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases. By integrating Payment Services to their digital storefronts, Adobe merchants of all sizes will soon have access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin. Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year. The feature will also be accessible to merchants using Magento Open Source.

Payment Services include:

Accept and Process Payment Methods: Adobe merchants will be able to accept popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo, as well as leverage PayPal’s ongoing investment in payment technologies for cryptocurrency transactions and local payment methods.

Integrated Payment Experience: All payment and transaction data will be readily accessible within the Adobe Commerce Admin.

All payment and transaction data will be readily accessible within the Adobe Commerce Admin. Competitive Processing Fees: Merchants will have access to convenient and competitive pricing for transactions with tiered rates based on processing volume.

Competitive Processing Fees: Merchants will have access to convenient and competitive pricing for transactions with tiered rates based on processing volume.

Advanced Financial Reporting Capability: Payment Services will offer comprehensive reporting capabilities.

Always Up-to-Date and Secure: Merchants won't have to deal with third-party payment processor extension compatibility issues when updating.

https://business.adobe.com/products/magento/payment-services.html