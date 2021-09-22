Brightspot launches partner program

Brightspot, a content management system (CMS) provider, announced the launch of the Brightspot Partner Program, developed for solution partners and digital agencies and consultancies that are looking to deliver and execute on CMS projects quickly. Brightspot’s API-first platform includes headless capabilities and gives organizations the option to access and use a number of pre-built integrations to save valuable development time and effort.

Brightspot offers its partners API-first CMS benefits, including out-of-the-box features such as a rich text editor, customizable workflows, a native digital asset management (DAM), global and federated search, an inherent modular approach, and a seamless approach to integrations. Benefits include:

Training on Brightspot’s API-first approach and headless architecture

Support in co-selling Brightspot with Partner Services

Continued support – Brightspot supports with customer demos and initial implementations

Access to the Brightspot Partner Portal

Referral commission on Brightspot license for closed deals sourced by a partner

New opportunities sourced by Brightspot for established partners

https://www.brightspot.com/about-us/brightspot-launches-partner-program-to-meet-demand-for-api-first-cms