Elastic announces Enterprise Search 7.15 with App Search web crawler

Elastic announced new updates and enhancements across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.15 release, including the general availability of the native Elastic App Search web crawler and new personalization capabilities in Elastic Workplace Search.

The web crawler offers a fast and efficient way for users to ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and create new search experiences for any use case without having to write code or access the underlying datastore. The native web crawler also provides enhanced performance and stability features, such as automatic crawling controls and content extraction tools, streamlining implementation for users, and optimizing content findability within their App Search engines. Customization features in Elastic Workplace Search enable users to unify internal search experiences, meet infrastructure demands, and deliver relevant real-time results. New features include:

Customized internal search branding to give users the ability to create a consistent look and feel across all workplace productivity tools.

Enhanced sync configurability to ensure computing resources meet infrastructure demands and provide real-time results.

Configurable automatic filter detection to automatically recognize natural language queries and deliver relevant search results.

Improved Search API, enabling customers to build custom search implementations within high-traffic applications like intranets and workflow applications.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/whats-new-elastic-enterprise-search-7-15-0