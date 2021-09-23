AtScale expands semantic layer solution for Microsoft Excel

AtScale, a provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced deeper integration with Microsoft Excel’s advanced analytic functions. AtScale makes it possible to connect Excel workbooks to live cloud data platforms, including Snowflake, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Databricks. Excel users can work with data without extracting or moving data. Leveraging native MDX (Multi-Dimensional Expression) integration, the AtScale semantic layer is accessible with Excel PivotTables, Slicers, and Cell Definitions. New support includes the ability to work with cell-level CUBE functions for embedding dimensional queries directly in cell formulas. Capabilities include:

Native Connection – AtScale’s MDX-based connector lets Excel users access models and data through a semantic layer, with no additional drivers or client-side software. AtScale shields data consumers from the raw data structures and cloud access.

– AtScale’s MDX-based connector lets Excel users access models and data through a semantic layer, with no additional drivers or client-side software. AtScale shields data consumers from the raw data structures and cloud access. Performant Access to Live Cloud Data – Data requests through AtScale’s semantic layer are directed in real time to underlying cloud data platforms, with no need for extracts or pre-processing of data.

– Data requests through AtScale’s semantic layer are directed in real time to underlying cloud data platforms, with no need for extracts or pre-processing of data. Analytics Governance and Security – Supports Excel’s single sign-on with Active Directory / LDAP integration.

– Supports Excel’s single sign-on with Active Directory / LDAP integration. Automatic Data Refresh – Supports Excel’s automatic data refresh to avoid stale data and the need to manually copy and paste raw data.

