This week I suggest articles by Walid Saba and Joshua Benton and have news from Google, TeamViewer and SAP, Amplitude, Jorsek, Asana, and SpeechLive. (<2 min)

You’ll note that I continue to experiment a bit with the format. After I try out a few more things I’ll follow up with the long-promised survey, especially given Apple’s new Mail Privacy Protection. (See Joshua Benton’s article below.) In the meantime just reply to this email to let me know what you think.

Walid Saba

Ontology, knowledge graphs and NLU: three pillars of one and the same system

The application of enterprise knowledge graphs and natural language understanding and processing continue to grow, for good reason, but neither is easy and the combination even less so. In this short piece Walid Saba identifies a key problem yet argues that this combination, plus ontology is, in general, necessary for success. How to accomplish this? Well, he’s not the only one looking at this. The company he works for, Ontologik, is in stealth mode, but their site has links to an accessible presentation, and to more technical research.

https://medium.com/ontologik/ontology-knowledge-graphs-and-nlu-are-three-pillars-of-one-same-system-7c9bde703e7f

Apple announcements impacts on news publishers

Joshua Benton provides a good summary of last week’s announcements publishers big and small will care about. It’s a mixed bag, but changes to notification controls and the coming end of open rate statistics for newsletter publishers, like us, will not be pleased. The only thing we track is activity in our ad-free newsletter which provides important customer feedback.

https://www.niemanlab.org/2021/06/a-packed-set-of-apple-announcements-could-have-big-impacts-on-news-publishers-for-good-and-for-ill/

Google announces Google Workspace for everyone

Includes individual subscription offer, enhancements to Google Meet, and security and privacy capabilities for trusted hybrid collaboration…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/google-announces-google-workspace-for-everyone/

TeamViewer and SAP partner to provide AR for maintenance and repair

TeamViewer’s Augmented Reality based workplace digitalization suite Frontline will be integrated into SAP solutions and SAP’s partner program…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/teamviewer-and-sap-partner-in-industrial-environments/

Amplitude unveils experimentation application for digital optimization

Experimentation and delivery workflow integrates customer data into every step from hypothesis to targeting to measuring results…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/amplitude-unveils-experimentation-application-for-digital-optimization/

Jorsek enhances easyDITA

Improves content creation, customer experience, and delivery with a new integration with Docusaurus and expanded Schematron support…

.https://gilbane.com/2021/06/jorsek-enhances-easydita/

Asana adds video messaging from Vimeo, other features

New personal productivity suite features also include intelligent prioritization and smart calendar assistant integration with Clockwise…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/asana-adds-video-messaging-from-vimeo/

Philips SpeechLive supports direct speech recognition in third-party applications

Speech recognition supported directly in productivity applications such as Microsoft Word, Outlook or CRM software…

https://gilbane.com/2021/06/philips-speechlive-supports-direct-speech-recognition-in-third-party-applications/

