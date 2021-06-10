Philips SpeechLive supports direct speech recognition in third-party applications

Speech Processing Solutions announced the latest innovation to their web-based dictation and transcription solution, Philips SpeechLive. With the new desktop app for Windows, users can now dictate directly into any third-party applications including productivity applications Microsoft Word, Outlook or CRM software, to meet the increasing demand for efficient voice recognition and document creation processes within organizations. The new SpeechLive desktop app allows for a more user-friendly and convenient speech-to-text workflow, which saves the customer more time and avoids unnecessary errors which can be made by copying and pasting pieces of text from a different window. Philips SpeechLive now also comes with a new dedicated mobile app, which allows users to be productive on the go. The app rounds up the company’s software portfolio, allowing SpeechLive customers to turn their voice into text from anywhere, anytime.

