Jorsek enhances easyDITA

Jorsek Inc., an SaaS provider of component content management systems (CCMS) to enterprises, announced enhancements to the easyDITA platform. These features improve both the consistency of content creation as well as the delivery of a personalized digital customer experience. easyDITA is a content management ecosystem to optimize the creation, control, and deployment of knowledge, product, and reference content for companies with sophisticated products and services, global audiences or complex regulatory compliance requirements.

The latest version of easyDITA also expands the deployment capabilities by including a new integration with Docusaurus, an open source framework for building simple websites, originally developed by Facebook. Users who need to publish content to a simple, out-of-the-box static site (1,500 topics or fewer), can now integrate with Docusaurus Static Site Generator and their preferred hosting vendors for quick documentation site deployment.

easyDITA includes expanded support for Schematron, an automated way to validate information architecture. easyDITA’s Schematron implementation will automatically check rules relating to structure and business to help you adhere to content quality rules without needing to purchase and integrate an additional tool with your authoring system. Schematron works in the background as writers create content, and prompts them with a notification if they deviate from rules. easyDITA’s XML authoring engine can now be enabled with full Schematron support.

https://easydita.com