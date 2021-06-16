Language I/O introduces multilingual chatbot for Salesforce

Language I/O released its multilingual chatbot for Salesforce. Customers expect immediate responses from businesses when they are searching for help with an issue, and 64% of customers expect 24-hour customer service support to be available. The challenge comes in meeting those customers in their native language, so effective problem solving and direction is provided. In the US alone, approximately 13% (50 million people) of consumers are not native English speakers. Messages passed to chatbots, as with live chat, are often not written out in complete sentences with proper grammar. Customers are more conversational, the way people actually speak to each other in real life. The challenge of multilingual translation for chatbots, that Language I/O solves, is processing all the messy user generated content (UCG) including jargon, misspellings, acronyms, product names, etc.

https://languageio.com