Contentsquare launches cookieless experience analytics solution

To help brands build better digital experiences and establish greater digital trust with customers, Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, announced a an analytics solution that allows teams to access critical revenue insights without any use of cookies. This announcement comes on the heels of a recent $500M Series E round led by Softbank. Contentsquare has never relied on third-party cookies, and instead aggregates and analyzes trillions of consumer interactions that demonstrate intent, such as mouse movements, touch and mobile interactions, to help brands deliver the best possible experiences to their customers. The solution will now give businesses the option to turn off both first and third-party cookies. This latest innovation extends Contentsquare’s privacy-first approach.

