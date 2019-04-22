Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

For all the promise of voice and chatbot applications, widespread adoption has been limited to fairly simple use cases, and even then getting the usability and appropriate scale right is a learning experience. This shouldn’t be surprising given the dependence on natural language processing. Nonetheless, the potential for well-designed voice and chatbot experiences is large. Erin Abler can help you understand why some organizations have been successful, and how you can get started with a business case.

B205. Making the business case for voice and chatbot experiences

Conversational voice and chatbot experiences are rapidly becoming the new norm in our houses, cars, and even some workplaces. Getting your news, weather, and driving directions is now as easy as asking for them aloud. But if you’re wondering what the business case is, you’re not alone. For many product owners, strategists, and marketers, it’s still hard to envision a viable way to get started. We work with clients every day who’ve taken on this exact challenge and found success. Through real-world examples, this presentation will show you how to identify and pursue the right opportunity for your next conversational design project. We’ll cover why people choose conversational interactions over other digital experiences, how to uncover legitimate use cases for your business, and how to avoid common stumbling blocks in the design and development process. You’ll walk away knowing how to identify a compelling conversational experience for your brand, and be ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities of working with emerging conversational interfaces.

Tuesday, April 30: 4:15 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Erin Abler

Principal Conversational Designer

Mobiquity

