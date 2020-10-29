Language I/O releases machine translation tool

Language I/O announced their machine translation tool that aggregates results from the best machine translation engines on the market and then layers their own proprietary machine translation optimization on top. Their software provides machine translation across all languages for companies that are struggling to accurately translate industry jargon, newly invented slang, named entities such as a company’s product names, acronyms and other messy User Generated Content (UGC). When a customer opens a chat with a customer service agent, they’re often distracted or typing too quickly. This often leads to chats rife with spelling mistakes, jargon and acronyms. Language I/O’s machine translation optimizer takes the best machine translation engines on the market and teaches them to recognize and then correctly translate this messy content. The company says they maintain strict adherence to international security standards such as the ISO 27001 and GDPR. We also encrypt all personally identifiable information (PII).

