Titan CMS embeds dtSearch

Northwoods, along with dtSearch, announced the release of Northwoods’ newest version of Titan CMS – Titan CMS 7.0 – an enterprise content management system designed to meet the growing needs of both marketing and IT teams. Titan CMS 7.0 upgrades both the administrative interface and the end-user interface to further streamline productivity. Titan CMS 7.0 also incorporates the dtSearch Engine’s document filters and text searching capabilities for fast search results and efficient content management, with options to run both “on premises” and on Microsoft Azure. For searching within Titan CMS‘ built-in SQL backend, as well as support for handling and displaying SQL-referenced documents, Titan CMS relies on the dtSearch Engine. dtSearch’s core developer component, the dtSearch Engine, instantly searches terabytes of mixed documents, emails plus nested attachments, databases and online data with over 25 different search options (including faceted search, security filtering and much more). The dtSearch Engine has its own document filters for data parsing, extraction, conversion and display with highlighted hits.

https://titancms.com, https://dtsearch.com