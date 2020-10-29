Kentico Software launches Kentico Xperience 13

Kentico Software announced the launch of Kentico Xperience 13, enhancing its digital experience platform for marketers and developers with new features and updates. This year, Kentico rebranded its Kentico EMS product to Kentico Xperience. The new brand name is inspired by the nature of the product (a digital experience platform), as it combines content management, commerce, and digital marketing capabilities. Together with the rebrand and visual facelift of the product, the company has also turned its attention to its business model with new subscription licensing and the technologies they use. With the latest release, Kentico is one of the very first DXP vendor to switch to ASP.NET Core MVC. The latest release of Kentico Xperience helps businesses accelerate effective digital communication. It includes:

A web framework with performance that provides better load times, increased control over code, and simplified deployment with the ASP.NET Core MVC framework.

Marketing Automation enabling marketers to execute automated workflows that streamline communication processes, increase customer engagement, and improve marketing performance.

Reusable Content that saves time by allowing editors to create pages, sections, and more by reusing existing content.

Platform enhancements including new page type features, Search, Dynamic Routing, and more, to boost productivity and reduce developer resources.

Kentico Toolkit for third-party platforms designed to speed up development and empower marketers using Kentico Xperience.

Integrations with voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Home to control the administration interface.

https://xperience.io/discover/blog/2020-10/kentico-xperience-13-is-here/