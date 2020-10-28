CyberLancers announces partnership with Progress

CyberLancers announced they have partnered with Progress to help promote and develop websites using the digital experience platform, Progress Sitefinity. CyberLancers’ team of developers have worked with the Sitefinity platform for over a decade and this partnership will allow CyberLancers to use their knowledge in helping other companies make the switch to Sitefinity. Progress recently made platform enhancements delivering a technical preview of .NET Core and headless content management. This will allow organizations using Sitefinity to enhance their site performance as well as accelerate front-end content development. Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform for developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omnichannel user experiences.

https://www.cyberlancers.com/, https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms