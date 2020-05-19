Progress announced the release of Progress Sitefinity 13 Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The new release includes:
- A new productivity environment to manage digital assets and classify content in a consistent and resource-efficient manner
- The ability to control the look and feel of the presentation layer while delivering content to a myriad of channels. This is possible through the new page layout service that decouples content from presentation when distributed to external channels.
- Personalization based on custom tags such as title, campaign source or other attributes as well as consistent, personalized experiences for returning visitors, regardless of the initial touch point.
- Customer journey and online touchpoint monitoring based on machine learning, enabling marketers to receive proactive touchpoint alerts in order to spot new opportunities and improve the ROI of marketing campaigns.
- Data-driven analytics to measure the performance of content with a comprehensive view of all personalization initiatives as well as the ability to export data directly to Google Data Studio for expanded data analysis options.
