Progress updates Sitefinity 13 digital experience platform

Progress announced the release of Progress Sitefinity 13 Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The new release includes:

A new productivity environment to manage digital assets and classify content in a consistent and resource-efficient manner

The ability to control the look and feel of the presentation layer while delivering content to a myriad of channels. This is possible through the new page layout service that decouples content from presentation when distributed to external channels.

Personalization based on custom tags such as title, campaign source or other attributes as well as consistent, personalized experiences for returning visitors, regardless of the initial touch point.

Customer journey and online touchpoint monitoring based on machine learning, enabling marketers to receive proactive touchpoint alerts in order to spot new opportunities and improve the ROI of marketing campaigns.

Data-driven analytics to measure the performance of content with a comprehensive view of all personalization initiatives as well as the ability to export data directly to Google Data Studio for expanded data analysis options.

https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms