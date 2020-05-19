SDL announces integration of translation management with Veeva Vault RIM

SDL announced it has advanced its partnership level with Veeva Systems (“Veeva”), supporting the product life cycle for pharmaceutical and Life Sciences companies. SDL Translation Management System (TMS) is integrated with the Veeva Vault RIM Suite, a cloud-based Regulatory Information Management (RIM) system. In the biopharmaceutical sector, companies must react quickly to complex regulatory updates across multiple regions. The combination of SDL’s network of in-house certified medical translators with SDL’s translation management technology provides an integrated set of translation capabilities within Veeva Vault RIM. This integration enables Veeva Vault RIM customers to automate multilingual tasks relating to regulatory document submissions, engagement with health authorities and product registration. SDL joined Veeva Systems’ Technology Partner Program in 2018. https://www.sdl.com