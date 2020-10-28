SurveySparrow launches Microsoft Teams integration

The conversational experience platform, SurveySparrow, announced their new integration with Microsoft Teams. The integration facilitates Teams users to send surveys, collect feedback, resolve customer queries, host customer forums, conduct standups and access survey reports via Teams. From conducting regular employee pulse surveys to weekly reflections and daily scrum, the users of SurveySparrow can now simply log in to their account and do all this within Teams. The integration helps to simplify employee feedback & engagement programs, automate actions, establish customer forums, and improve ticket resolutions in your businesses. Whether your company is partially or fully remote, SurveySparrow – Teams integration lets you build a shared understanding of key data with your colleagues. You get to design a workflow and assign actions to each response. The real-time notification helps ensure you never miss a response & the reports help identify patterns in employee behavior or performance and thus alerts you to step in for fixes.

