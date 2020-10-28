Verint and Avaya expand partnership to support AI-Based knowledge management

Verint Systems Inc. announced an expanded partnership with Avaya to integrate Verint Knowledge Management with Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, a browser-based desktop that consolidates relevant customer details, including customer journey touchpoints, and frequently used applications into a consolidated view to increase customer responsiveness, eliminate screen switching and personalize customer interactions. With this technology integration, enterprises can assist employees with zero-click knowledge on their desktop, to provide instant, accurate and contextual advice to help ensure customer success, fuel agent performance, and maximize employee productivity. Verint Knowledge Management uses artificial intelligence (AI) infused search technology to create a more automated and natural way to connect people to knowledge. The solution works out of the box. Avaya currently incorporates a broad set of Verint solutions on-premise and in the cloud, including recently added Verint SaaS solutions for Engagement Management, Adaptive Fraud and Experience Management.

