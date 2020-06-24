iManage Delivers AI and Knowledge Management to Document Management Users

iManage announced the availability of iManage RAVN Knowledge Unlocked. With Knowledge Unlocked, iManage has productized Knowledge Management and RAVN AI, making them accessible to a broader market through packaged solutions that are easy to deploy and use, and integrated with their document and email management product, iManage Work 10. iManage enables law firms, legal departments, and professional services organizations of any size to use AI with Work 10 plug-ins that minimize the need for dedicated Knowledge Management (KM) staff, AI expertise, or outside services. IT-implemented and user-driven, Knowledge Unlocked enables knowledge workers to capture and reuse important data locked in data repositories, mine best practices, and identify knowledge and experts across their organizations to get to the information they need, when they need it.

Knowledge Unlocked brings together various KM and AI capabilities – including classification, search, and machine learning – in an integrated package, taking what would previously have been individual products and combining them to solve specific KM problems with greater efficiency. The solution extends the document retrieval-oriented search of Work 10 to knowledge search that enables organizations to surface relevant matters, clauses, people or expertise that could be of value to the user.

Knowledge Unlocked is available in three editions – Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise – each with an increasing level of capability and sophistication. The tiers have been designed so that organizations don’t have to go through expensive system replacement to get to the next level in AI – they can continue to build upon Knowledge Unlocked.

