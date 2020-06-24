MariaDB releases MariaDB Community Server 10.5

MariaDB Corporation announced the general availability of MariaDB Community Server 10.5, a major release that brings high-performance analytics to the open source database. In a push to mainstream analytics and to make it as popular as MariaDB’s transactional engine, the company added a new, native columnar storage engine to the community database server and a new, native MariaDB Python Connector and Microsoft Power BI integration. All new analytical capabilities in MariaDB Community Server 10.5 are available for free with unrestricted use to broaden adoption of hybrid transactional and analytical processing, and modern analytical approaches.

MariaDB Server is compatible with the widely used MySQL database protocol and therefore supports native integrations with BI and data analysis tools and frameworks. This compatibility also enables access to data in any MariaDB storage engine, including ColumnStore. In addition, MariaDB released two new, native connectors to make data analysis with MariaDB easier and faster. MariaDB Community Server 10.5 including ColumnStore is available immediately for free direct download on the MariaDB website now and through Docker Hub by the end of June. MariaDB Connector/Python and MariaDB Power BI adapter can be downloaded from mariadb.com. For customers interested in MariaDB for demanding production environments with built-in high availability and massively parallel processing (MPP), please contact MariaDB for early access to MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.5.

https://mariadb.com