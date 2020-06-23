BigCommerce unveils Page Builder

BigCommerce announced the release of Page Builder, a drag-and-drop visual design tool that helps merchants quickly build shopping experiences across their online storefront. Now natively available to BigCommerce merchants across all plan types, Page Builder simplifies a brand’s ability to quickly build new and edit existing pages with drag-and-drop blocks of content called widgets—including individual products, carousels, text blocks, branded images and video, promotional banners, buy buttons, blocks of custom HTML and more. BigCommerce merchants leveraging Page Builder can:

Get up and running faster with drag-and-drop widgets: Design and launch your commerce site with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop solution for creating and managing page content.

Design and launch your commerce site with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop solution for creating and managing page content. Personalize pages across your online storefront: Brands can change up the look and feel of their store including the homepage, product and category pages, as well as content and cart pages.

Brands can change up the look and feel of their store including the homepage, product and category pages, as well as content and cart pages. Preview before publishing and make changes on the fly: Test out new content and preview how pages will appear across different devices before publishing. Merchants can quickly make changes in real-time by accessing Page Builder directly from any live page.

Test out new content and preview how pages will appear across different devices before publishing. Merchants can quickly make changes in real-time by accessing Page Builder directly from any live page. Elevate your brand with the Widgets API: Developers can extend what’s possible with Page Builder and create custom applications for shopping experiences using BigCommerce’s Widgets API to inject custom capabilities via HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

https://www.bigcommerce.com