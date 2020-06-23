MACH Alliance launches to promote “best-of-breed” solutions for digital experience

Commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems and Valtech launched the MACH Alliance, a group of independent, tech companies dedicated to advocating for open technology ecosystems. The Alliance is rooted in the common belief that the interoperability and open architecture of modern software will propel current and future digital experiences. Algolia, Amplience, Cloudinary, Constructor.io, Contentful, E2X, Fluent commerce, Frontastic, Mobify and Vue Storefront have joined as inaugural members, and the Alliance invites like-minded companies to do the same.

The “MACH” namesake, which stands for Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless, is inspired by the supersonic speed at which software ecosystems can better serve enterprises. The MACH Alliance is committed to helping enterprises adopt and adapt agile systems, processes and skills to turn their digital practices into business differentiators. The MACH Alliance will ensure the “best-of-breed” alternative is clear, visible and omni-present, by:

Sharing technical knowledge about MACH, and why and when it is better than what a suite can offer.

Creating best practices that show organizations how to transition to a MACH architecture.

Publishing technical documentation, such as architectural blueprints and other technical content, demonstrating how to integrate MACH technologies.

Developing and hosting MACH Alliance events and serving as a collective resource at industry events to demonstrate and educate the industry on the benefits of adopting an open, cloud-native, API first headless architecture technology ecosystem.

One of the Alliance’s top priorities is to expand its footprint by welcoming like-minded independent technology and services companies to be a part of this open ecosystem technology collaboration.

https://machalliance.org/